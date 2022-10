Telangana: SCR to run 30 special trains during Dasara celebration

Hyderabad: South Central Railways (SCR) will operate 30 special trains between various locations to clear the extra rush during Dasara celebrations.

The special trains will run between Visakhapatnam-Bangalore between October 2 and 30, Bangalore-Visakhapatnam between October 3 to 31, Visakhapatnam – Tirupati – Visakhapatnam between October 4 and November 1, Narsapur – Yesvantpur on October 10.

Trains have also been scheduled between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati from October 4-November 1 and between Narsapur and Yesvantpur from October 10.

Additionally, special trains will run between Yesvantpur and Narsapur on October 3, on October 4, 11, 18, and 25, and between Pandharpur and Purna on October 5, 12, and 26.

The special trains include sleeper class, second seating, AC II Tier, and AC III Tier seats.