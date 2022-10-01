Telangana: Dasara holidays for junior colleges to commence from Oct 2

The board declared that any violation of instructions would be viewed seriously and action including disaffiliation would be initiated against the management if found guilty.

Updated: 1st October 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced Dasara holidays for all junior colleges in the state from October 2 to 9. The colleges will reopen on October 10 post the holidays.

The board directed principals of all junior colleges to adhere to the holiday schedule strictly. The principal and management of private unaided junior colleges have been instructed not to conduct any classes during the Dasara vacation.

