Hyderabad: One arrested for illegal transport of alcohol

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a 35-year-old man for transporting huge quantities of alcohol worth Rs 2,50,000 illegally on Friday night.

According to a police press release, the accused N Kiran Kumar was arrested during a vehicle check near Iqbal Minar.

Police seized a total of 611 alcohol bottles – 432 beer and 179 whiskey bottles – from the accused.

Accused Kiran Kumar, a resident of Pool Bagh, Basheerabad, is a fruit vendor by profession. He started transporting and selling alcohol illegally for easy money. He was caught while transporting alcohol for the Holi festival, the police press release stated.

Police also seized the Omni van he used for the purpose. A case has been registered.