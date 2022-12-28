Hyderabad: One arrested for possessing 48gms MDMA, 25gms cocaine

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th December 2022 7:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Police arrested a person and seized 48 gms of MDMA and 25 gms of cocaine here on Thursday.

According to a police release, the accused – Hari Sateesh – a native of Vijayawada and working for a drug peddler named Abdurabu alias Abdu who shifted his base to Bengaluru.

On a tip-off, a team from the excise enforcement department arrested Sateesh at Road no 10 Banjara Hills. He is currently been remanded.

Police seized a mobile, Rs 10,000/- in cash for one gram of cocaine and Rs. 5000/- per gram of MDMA. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

