Hyderabad: One-day traffic curbs around KBR Park on June 21

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Saturday, June 20, announced a one-way traffic trial run around the KBR Park as part of the ongoing H-CITI construction project.

The trail run will take place on Sunday, June 21, from 10 am to 8 pm. No U-turn is permitted during the period.

Citizens are requested to take note of the above diversions and use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck.

Traffic diversions

Traffic coming from NFCL towards SNT, Sagar Society (Mugdha), KBR Park, Road No. 36, Road No. 45 and Cable Bridge (Durgam Cheruvu) will be diverted at NTR Bhavan, Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, Agrasen Island, Omega Hospital, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Junction, Jubilee Hills Check Post and Cable Bridge/IKEA

Traffic coming from Yousufguda, Srinagar Colony towards Road Nos 36 & 45, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur willbe diverted at Indiranagar Gadda Road (Road No 5, Jubilee Hills), Venkatagiri Junction (Right Turn) Road No. 10, Jubilee Hills via Diamond House Al-Cazar (Right Turn) Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills (Neerus) Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur.

Alternatively, commuters can take Annapurna Studio Bylane, NTR Bhavan, Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, Agrasen Island, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Filmnagar, Senar Valley and Shaikpet.

Traffic coming from ITC Kohinoor, Cable Bridge (Durgam Cheruvu) towards Road No 45 Junction, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Venkatagiri, NTR Bhavan and Panjagutta will be diverted at Road No 60, Road No 67, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No 1, Venkatagiri NTR Bhavan and Panjagutta.