Hyderabad: One killed, 4 injured in motorbike accident in Medchal

Hyderabad: One person was killed and four were injured in a road accident involving two motorcycles at Medchal police station limits on Tuesday.

The police said that the deceased Rakesh aged 21, along with his two friends was going on a motorcycle when another motorcycle coming in the opposite direction collided with the former.

Rakesh suffered head injuries and died on the spot and four other persons suffered injuries. The injured persons are shifted to Gandhi Hospital in an ambulance. The body of Rakesh is shifted by the police to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The Medchal police booked a case and an investigation is going on.