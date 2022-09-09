Hyderabad: Orange alert issued; rainfall likely to last till Sun

Hyderabad: Amid Ganesh Chaturthi immersion, the city faces moderate rainfall on Friday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, an orange alert has been issued till Sunday and the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police monitor last leg of Ganesh Chaturthi immersion

According to IMD, the potential effects of rain include water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic jams in most places, wet and slick roads, tree and electric pole falls, electricity, water, and other social disruptions for a few hours, and drainage clogging.

The highest temperature on Friday was 29.9 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level up until 8:30 am was above-average 89 percent.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Rajendranagar (86.0 mm), Shivarampally (65.0 mm), and Golconda (49.8 mm) all had significant rainfall on Friday until 5 o’clock.