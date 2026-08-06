Hyderabad: Orphan girls attacked amid land dispute in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: A land dispute in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar turned ugly on Wednesday, August 5, when a group of people created a ruckus and attacked orphaned girls in the Banjara Colony.

The girls living in the house lost their parents to COVID-19 a few years ago. The accused claimed that the land on which the orphans were sheltered was transferred to them in 2009. The accused has been identified as Sona, whose son approached the girls and threatened them with a knife, stated the police.

A land dispute in Hyderabad's Hayathnagar turned ugly on Wednesday, August 5, when a group of people created a ruckus and attacked orphaned girls in the Banjara Colony.



The girls living in the house lost their parents to COVID-19 a few years ago. The accused claimed that the… pic.twitter.com/2NXk2UVbWi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 6, 2026

Tension escalated as both families engaged in a physical fight, and two people suffered head injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Three others suffered minor injuries during the scuffle.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Hayath Nagar Police said that the incident occurred between 4 and 5 PM. They refused to reveal the name of the accused since they have not been arrested. A case was registered under section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt.