Hyderabad: ORR Mallampet entry and exit ramps inaugurated

Hyderabad: Mallampet entry and exit ramps on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) were inaugurated on Thursday, October 13.

This will be the second interchange for motorists after the full-fledged inauguration of 158 km of ORR in 2016. The Narsingi entry and exit ramps were opened in July this year.

The launch was taken up without any fanfare due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has built the new interchanges as a part of retrofitting to provide access to the areas where new large-scale developments have come up based on demand.

The Mallampet interchange, named Mallampet Shambipur, which is 300 metres long and nine metres wide and is numbered 4 (A). It was constructed between Sultanpur and Dundigal interchanges at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore.

It was constructed in the shape of a diamond, to help residents of nearby areas access the ORR to various parts of the city including Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar, Bachupally, Bolarum, Mallampet, Kazipally, Shambipur and Bowrampet.

The state government decided to construct three additional exit-entry facilities in addition to the 19 locations due to increased traffic.

The 158-km-long ORR is planned within a 150-metre Right of Way (RoW) and with an eight-lane Access Controlled Expressway as Main Carriageway (MCW).

Additionally, it has two-lane service roads on either side.