Hyderabad: ORR service road damaged after Himayat Sagar gates opened

Hyderabad: Following the release of water from the Himayat Sagar reservoir, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service near Exit/Entry 17 has been significantly damaged. The incident has disrupted traffic flow and raised concerns over road safety in the area.

The visuals of the area show roads completely damaged as the water flows between the rifts. With Cyclone Montha currently crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, Hyderabad has witnessed heavy downpour since.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 12 Telangana districts and a yellow alert for seven districts for Wednesday, October 29.

The service road near ORR Exit 17, Himayat Sagar, has been severely damaged following the release of water from the reservoir.

The IMD‘s forecast indicates heavy to very-heavy rain, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected at isolated places in several districts, including Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, and Warangal.

From October 30 to November 1, the city will witness mist or hazy conditions during the morning hours.

In view of the expected heavy rains as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly.