Hyderabad: Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar gates likely to be lifted as rainfall continues

Hyderabad: The gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are likely to be lifted to release the excess water as rainfall continues in the city.

Currently, the water level in Osman Sagar is 1784 feet against the full tank level of 1790 feet, whereas in the case of Himayat Sagar, the level is 1760 feet against the full tank level of 1764 feet.

In view of the rainfall forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, it is likely that the levels in the reservoirs may increase, forcing authorities to lift the gates and release the excess water.

The IMD Hyderabad has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall until July 24.

If the water is released, it will increase the level of water in Musi River, which runs through Hyderabad. In view of this, concerned authorities may shift people from low-lying areas to safe places if the rainfall in the city continues for the next few days.

As of now, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater and make localities free from waterlogging problems. Despite their efforts, many areas in Hyderabad are struggling with rain-related issues.