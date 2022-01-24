Hyderabad: Osmania University hostels to get 150 CCTV cameras

Hyderabad: Osmania University hostels will be equipped with approximately 150 CCTV cameras in the next two days. These will add to the 200 cameras that have already been installed at the hostels.

The university has made the move in order to identify and seek out illegal hostel dwellers. The bonafide students have not occupied the hostels due to COVID-19 pandemic. The presence of the illegal hostelers has made it difficult to accommodate the freshly enrolled students.

In order to keep a check on the illegal dwellers, the university had planned to equip security personnel with walkie-talkies. However, it has been put on hold due to the high cost of walkie-talkies.

Heads of various departments were also provided with 200 wire-less phones for enhanced communication within the campus.

“These will help us intesify monitoring the presence of illegal students and to ensure the safety of bonafide students”. The OU vice-chancellor Professor Ravindra Reddy was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

He further said that a few boys’ hostels were being converted to girls hostels, to accommodate the increased number of girls in the campus recently. He added that there are 17 boys’ hostels and eight girls hostels in the university presently.