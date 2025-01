Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Saturday, January 11 released the schedule for entrance test for PhD for 2025 for category 2 admissions to various faculties.

Interested candidates must apply online on the OU’s website. The applications will be open from January 24- February 23. In case the candidates miss out on the applications, they can get registered for the PhD programme till March 5.

Those who submit the applications will have to pay a penalty of Rs 2,000.