Hyderabad: Osmania University students show support to MAANU

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University conducted a protest in solidarity with Maulana Azaad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Saturday, January 10, after the Telangana government allegedly issued a show-cause notice to “reclaim” 50 acre of the university land.

Students affiliated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) student wing raised “Gaddar Revanth Reddy (traitor Revanth Reddy)” and “Save MANUU” slogans, demanding that the government immediately stop land acquisition.

What’s happening at MANUU?

On January 8, students of MANUU launched a protest against the Telangana government following a show-cause notice issued to “reclaim” 50 acres of university land located in Manikonda Jagir village, under survey numbers 211 and 212, in the Gandipet Mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

They termed the notice a “direct attack” on the future of students from marginalised and backward communities. “We have a shortage of hostels, and departments are forced to run multiple courses in single buildings. This land is not ‘surplus,’ it is the only space we have for the university’s future expansion,” former MANUU Students Union President, Umar Farooq, was quoted as saying by News Meter.

Government issues notice to MANUU

A recent government audit found that while 150 acre of land allotted to MANUU have been developed with academic and residential structures, 50 acre remain vacant.

Based on the order issued by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration on June 4, 2025, the Ranga Reddy District Collector issued a show-cause notice to the MANUU Registrar.

According to a report by News Metre, the Telangana government argues that the land should be given in government custody due to “non-utilisation” and “violation of alienation conditions” to be used for other public services.

Opposition condemns acquisition

Opposition parties have condemned the government’s move to acquire the 50-acre land. BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, January 9, assured his support to MANUU students.

Rao alleged that the Congress government is trying to weaken MANUU, the only Urdu university in the country and a “jewel of Hyderabad.”

He accused the Congress government of trying to illegally acquire 50 acre of the university land for a real estate business. KTR remarked that the state government has become a “serial land grabber, like a serial killer.”

Recalling the Kancha Gachibowli issue, KTR said that the Congress government has made it a practice to seize the lands of all universities. “First, it took the land of the Agriculture University, citing the High Court. It then tried to seize 400 acre of Hyderabad Central University. But due to the students’ protests, public opposition, and the intervention of the Supreme Court, it was temporarily stopped,” the former Telangana minister said.

KTR said even though the Supreme Court said that the Rs 10,000 crore land scam took place at the Hyderabad Central University, the central government has not yet initiated any investigation.

Stating that the state government is acting like a real estate broker, taking over the lands of educational institutions, KTR assured MANUU students that BRS will stand with them.

