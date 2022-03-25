Hyderabad: Osmania University to add two more hostels on campus

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) intends to add more two hostels on campus, one for boys and one for girls.

Each hostel will have around 300 beds for the students. Till now, a total of 18 hostels have been set up in Osmania University with seven for girls and 11 for men. Two more are likely to be added soon.

Around 12,000 students reside in the hostels. Apart from the campus colleges of the university other students of different colleges also reside in the hostel like Koti, University college for women, Nizam College, University PG College, Saifabad and University College of Science, and more.

Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder quoted by Telangana Today said,“ Given the high enrollments in the university campus colleges, there is a need for new hostel facilities. We are planning to construct two new hostels one each for men and women on the campus. This will be proposed in the upcoming budget of the university.”