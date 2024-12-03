Hyderabad: OU Arts College to become India’s third trademarked building

The iconic Arts College building at Osmania University (OU) is set to become the third trademarked building in India followed by the Taj Mahal Hotel and Bombay Stock Exchange.

The Arts College building will complete 85 years on December 4, 2024. While Osmania University was founded nearly 100 years ago, it operated from temporary structures until this magnificent building was inaugurated in 1939.

The VII Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, played a key role in its construction. Despite financial difficulties during World War II, the Nizam ensured the building was completed. He sent experts abroad to study university designs and architectural styles before finalizing the plan.

Unlike many other buildings of that era with domes, the Nizam wanted the Arts College to look secular. Its design blends Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain, and Western architectural styles, symbolizing unity and inclusiveness.

OU applied for a trademark on the building’s exterior design in April 2024. The application has been accepted for publication in the Trademark Journal, and the registration is expected within 4-5 months.

Once trademarked, Osmania’s Arts College will join the Taj Mahal Hotel and Bombay Stock Exchange as India’s only trademarked buildings. This recognition allows the building’s image to be used for official merchandise like mugs, clothes, and gift items. Globally, famous landmarks like the Empire State Building, Eiffel Tower, and Sydney Opera House already hold such trademarks.

OU Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Kumar expressed happiness at this achievement. He said this recognition will inspire other universities with historic architecture to protect their heritage through trademarks.

Subhajit Saha, an OU alumnus and trademark expert, said this development makes the Arts College a proud brand. He hopes more iconic buildings with unique designs and historical value will follow this trend.

Saha also suggested that other famous buildings in Telangana, such as T-Hub, T-Works, and the Telangana Secretariat, could consider getting trademarks for their unique designs.

The trademark for the Arts College building not only celebrates its past but also secures its future as a symbol of pride and heritage for Hyderabad.