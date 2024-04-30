Hyderabad: OU hostels to remain open during summer vacation

Hyderabad: Amid the controversy over water and power shortages, Osmania University has released another notice announcing that university hostels will remain open during the summer vacation.

The notice issued by Dr. P Laxminaryana read, “This decision is intended to accommodate those students who wish to stay back on campus and leverage the available facilities for their exam preparation and academic endeavours.”

As per the academic curriculum, summer vacation was been announced from May 1 to May 31, and students were asked to vacate the university hostels “to spend quality time with their families or engage in extracurricular activities off-campus.”

The notice further highlights that this decision is based on students requests.