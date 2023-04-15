Hyderabad: OU students conduct walk to commemorate George Reddy

Hyderabad: Osmania University students on Friday participated in a special walk from the Arts College building to Kinnera hostel on the campus on the occasion of the 51st death anniversary of George Reddy.

Social activists, former associates, student leaders, and members of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) participated in the walk.

The university student walk ended near Kinnera Hostel where George Reddy was attacked and stabbed to death on April 14, 1972.

The university students conducted a movie screening of ‘George Redddy’ directed by B Jeevan Reddy, in the past week to commemorate the occasion of Reddy’s death anniversary.