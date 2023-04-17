Hyderabad: OU to conduct communication course for school students from May 1

Hyderabad: As an initiative to improve communication skills among school students, Osmania University will be conducting a certificate course from May 1.

Centre for English Language Training (CELT) at the University College Engineering at the varsity will be conducting the course that will be open to students pursuing classes 8, 9 and 10.

The course will be conducted for a month with classes scheduled to be conducted from 7:30 am to 9 am.

“A certificate course will be conducted in English communication skills for school students during summer holidays,” read a release from OU.

Students interested will have to register themselves on OU’s website before April 27.

In addition to imparting communication aspects, the course will also educate students on soft skills and various aspects of personality development.