Hyderabad: OU to continue online classes for UG, PG courses

Hyderabad: Due of the COVID-19 pandemic, Osmania University will continue to offer online sessions for all current semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees till February 12.

On Monday, the Principals of the University campus and constituent colleges, as well as other administrative executives of the University, met at OU to make the decision and it was subsequently announced.

From January 31, all teaching employees, even those on a contract or part-time basis, will be required to attend college duties. They will begin taking college coursework online from February 1.

All employees have been told to follow COVID-19 guidelines and take the required procedures to prevent the spread of illness.