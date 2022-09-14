Hyderabad: Over 1.23 lakh Jammi trees to be planted this year

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge has launched an innovative program with the intention to plant the state tree- Jammi in every village and temple at Botanical Gardens here on Wednesday.

This is the second phase of the program. The forest department along with the Green India Challenge plan to plant 1.25 lakh Jammi saplings this year. A poster related to this was released on this occasion.

In Telangana, it is customary to worship Jammi tree on Dussehra. It is also customary to exchange Jammi leaves with relatives and wish them good luck.

Organizers of Green India Challenge said that those interested in this initiative can send their photos to the WhatsApp number 9000365000 by typing jammi.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Vajrotsava celebrations, MP Santhosh Kumar along with minister Indrakaran Reddy unveiled the Run for Peace program poster and T-shirts conducted by the Walkers Association.