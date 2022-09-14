Hyderabad: Over 1.23 lakh Jammi trees to be planted this year

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 14th September 2022 6:22 pm IST
Jammi plantation at Botanical Gardens on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge has launched an innovative program with the intention to plant the state tree- Jammi in every village and temple at Botanical Gardens here on Wednesday.

This is the second phase of the program. The forest department along with the Green India Challenge plan to plant 1.25 lakh Jammi saplings this year. A poster related to this was released on this occasion.

In Telangana, it is customary to worship Jammi tree on Dussehra. It is also customary to exchange Jammi leaves with relatives and wish them good luck.

MS Education Academy

Organizers of Green India Challenge said that those interested in this initiative can send their photos to the WhatsApp number 9000365000 by typing jammi.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Vajrotsava celebrations, MP Santhosh Kumar along with minister Indrakaran Reddy unveiled the Run for Peace program poster and T-shirts conducted by the Walkers Association.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button