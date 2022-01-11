Hyderabad: Over 200 Special Trains arranged to clear Sankranti Rush

Hyderabad: In a bid to control passenger rush, a total of 208 special trains that are either originating or journeying across from Hyderabad have been set out by South Central Railway (SCR) until now, ahead of the Sankranti festival.

All the trains have been running from January 1 till January 20 to cater and accommodate the arriving/departing passengers. Secunderabad railway division officials have issued a travel advisory to avoid crowding platforms during the festive season at the entrances or waiting areas.

Officials said that railways are taking steps like running special trains to cater to all train passengers. There are Jansadharan (only second seating accommodation), AC special, Suvidha (special fare), and special trains that run in all directions from Hyderabad.

SCR chief public relations officer Ch Rakesh said that out of the 208 trains, 50% of them or more than 100 have their origin and arrival points within the SCR zone. Some of the major destinations within the SCR zone include Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati. “ quoted the Times of India.

Around 30 special trains are originating from other zones and transiting SCR zone covering major stations like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag, etc. We are monitoring the waiting lists of trains and depending on the demand more special trains would be allocated,” Rakesh said.