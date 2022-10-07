Hyderabad: Over seven kilograms gold seized at RGI Airport

Hyderabad: In a major catch the Hyderabad customs officials seized 7.6 kgs of gold at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

In one case, based on specific inputs, officials seized 4.895 kgs of gold. The gold is valued at Rs 2.57 crore in international market.

On specific inputs the customs has intercepted a male passenger arriving from Dubai in EK-528 and found one cylindrical silver coated block of 24 carat purity which was concealed inside an “Air Compressor”. The gold has been seized and investigation is going on.

In the one more catch, based on specific inputs, the Hyderabad customs has intercepted two male passengers arriving from Dubai in EK-524, 24 gold bars concealed inside their check-in baggage was seized. Total weight of the gold seized is 2.8 kgs valued at Rs. 1, 47, 28,000.