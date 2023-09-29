Hyderabad: Overflowing drain at Fateh Darwaza troubles residents, commuters

Hyderabad: Choked drains located near the Hanuman Temple at Kunwarwadi, Fateh Darwaza have been overflowing for one week and numerous complaints from local people have fallen on deaf ears.

The dirty water is forcing people to take alternate routes for travel to avoid filth splashing their clothes.

A local resident Merajuddin complained that the problem is perennial and whenever it rains the drains overflow and pose a problem for local people.

He said that when the HMWSSB workers desilt the drain, the issue is resolved until the next spell of rain.

For people who access the mosque in the area, the drain causes trouble as the dirty water overflows on the streets. Those heading for prayers are distressed due to the negligence of authorities.

A local shopkeeper Faraz Ahmed said that people cannot walk on the road due to the dirty water. He also complained that mosquitoes are breeding in the water.

Residents fear contracting diseases like malaria or dengue due to unhygienic conditions and demand an early redressal to the problem.