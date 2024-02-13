Hyderabad: Owaisi inaugurates water pipeline works in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis –e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurated the works pertaining to the laying of six water pipelines for Rs. 15 crore on Tuesday, February 13.

The pipeline, once ready, will solve the issues of water pollution and erratic water supply. The work will start soon and be completed within four months.

The works will cover Madina colony, Mustafanagar, Guntal Babanagar, Farooqnagar, Fatima Nagar, Mahboob colony, Roshan colony, Star colony, and Saifi colony.

Asaduddin Owaisi said the local people had asked AIMIM leadership about the issue and it was escalated to the HMWS&SB and the government.

صدر مجلس بیرسٹر اسدالدین اویسی نے منگل کو حلقۂ اسمبلی بہادرپورہ کے فلک نما ڈیویژن میں 15.94 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت کے 6 پائپ لائنس بچھانے کے کاموں کا آغاز کیا۔

“All the material is grounded and road cutting and water supplying line works will start soon. Within three months the works will be completed in Falaknuma municipal division,” he said.