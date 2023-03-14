Hyderabad: Owaisi wins Parliamentarian of the Year award

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi was awarded the “Parliamentarian of the Year” award on Tuesday.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen party posted a video of its chief receiving the Lokmat Parliamentary Award on its official Twitter page.

Barrister @asadowaisi has been awarded Best Parliamentarian of the Year – Lok Sabha by @lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2022 #LokmatParliamentaryAwardshttps://t.co/mJ9aa2upNx — AIMIM (@aimim_national) March 14, 2023

This is not the first time Owaisi is a receipient to the award. He was conferred the same honour in 2013, 2014, 2019, and 2022 as well.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are granted to Indian Parliamentarians for their contribution in eight different categories (four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) every year.