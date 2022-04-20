Hyderabad: Owner of Talwar Cars arrested for loan fraud

Hyderabad: Alleged bank loan defaulter Saket Talwar, owner of Talwar Cars Private Limited located at Banjara Hills was taken into custody by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police on Wednesday. He allegedly cheated a bank after obtaining loan of around Rs. 85 lakh.

Officials of the Hyderabad Detective Department said that Saket Talwar took a loan from the Kotak Mahindra Bank and later defrauded the bank. After sending several notices the when the bank management failed to recover the money a complaint was lodged by the manager at the Banjara Hills police station and later it was transferred to Hyderabad CCS. A case was registered and after lot of efforts Saket Talwar was taken into custody.

Saket Talwar was previous arrested by the Central Crime Station in August 2021 also for cheating Canara Bank after taking a loan of Rs. 95 lakh for allegedly buying a Volvo car. He is involved in as many as 10 cases registered in Hyderabad and Cyberabad including Miyapur, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad CCS.