Hyderabad: Oxygen tank explodes in Pahadi Shareef, four injured

The shed owners were engaged in refilling smaller cylinders and supplying them to hospitals and other facilities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th May 2026 2:49 pm IST|   Updated: 4th May 2026 2:50 pm IST
Explosion of oxygen tanks in Pahadi Shareef, Hyderabad, causes debris and injuries after two tanks burst.
Two oxygen tanks exploded in Pahadi Shareef, Hyderabad, resulting in debris, damage, and three injuries in the aftermath of the blast.

Hyderabad: An oxygen tank kept inside a shed in Jalpalli village, within the Pahadi Shareef police station limits, exploded on Monday, May 4, causing injuries to four people.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pahadi Shareef Station House Officer (SHO) B Lakshmi Narayana Reddy said the shed owners were engaged in refilling smaller cylinders and supplying them to hospitals and other facilities.

The explosion caused parts of a mechanical shed nearby to collapse, causing damage to the vehicles kept inside. Two workers of the mechanical shop have sustained injuries, along with two workers of the oxygen tank business.

Subhan Bakery

“According to preliminary reports, none of them suffered have life-threatening injuries” the SHO said.

More details on the case are awaited.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th May 2026 2:49 pm IST|   Updated: 4th May 2026 2:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button