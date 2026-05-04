Hyderabad: Oxygen tank explodes in Pahadi Shareef, four injured

Hyderabad: An oxygen tank kept inside a shed in Jalpalli village, within the Pahadi Shareef police station limits, exploded on Monday, May 4, causing injuries to four people.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pahadi Shareef Station House Officer (SHO) B Lakshmi Narayana Reddy said the shed owners were engaged in refilling smaller cylinders and supplying them to hospitals and other facilities.

The explosion caused parts of a mechanical shed nearby to collapse, causing damage to the vehicles kept inside. Two workers of the mechanical shop have sustained injuries, along with two workers of the oxygen tank business.

“According to preliminary reports, none of them suffered have life-threatening injuries” the SHO said.

More details on the case are awaited.