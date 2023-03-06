Hyderabad: Packers and movers to pay Rs 5L for damaging car ‘beyond repairs’

Hyderabad: Agarwal Packers and Movers along with DRS Dilip Roadlines, Secunderabad was asked to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to their customer following directions from the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Soumitra Kulkarni, the complainant, who also happens to be a navy officer, had opted for their service in 2018 for transporting his car from Kochi to Mumbai as Agarwal packers and movers were mentioned in the Indian Navy’s list of empanelled firms, for transporting the goods, including his car.

At the time of booking the consignment, the company assured him that due care would be taken in transporting the vehicle while promising that the car would reach the destination point in a truck within seven days.

However, his car was severely damaged beyond repair condition in a drunk-and-drive accident following which he was asked to reach the location of the site and take over the formalities.

Further, he sent the car to a Toyota service centre nearby which cost him around Rs 6,79,000 for repairing the damage.

The naval officer then filed a complaint which was heard in the consumer court that declared its judgement in his favour and asked the two firms to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation towards the loss and damage caused to Kulkarni’s car due to ‘negligent and deficient acts’ and Rs 3 lakh for the inconvenience, hardship and mental agony caused to the complainant within 30 days.

An additional Rs 20000 was also charged towards the costs of litigation.