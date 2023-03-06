Hyderabad: Packers and movers to pay Rs 5L for damaging car ‘beyond repairs’

His car was severely damaged beyond repair condition in a drunk-and-drive accident following which he was asked to reach the location of the site and take over the formalities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th March 2023 6:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: Packers & Movers asked to pay Rs 5L for service deficiency
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Agarwal Packers and Movers along with DRS Dilip Roadlines, Secunderabad was asked to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to their customer following directions from the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Soumitra Kulkarni, the complainant, who also happens to be a navy officer, had opted for their service in 2018 for transporting his car from Kochi to Mumbai as Agarwal packers and movers were mentioned in the Indian Navy’s list of empanelled firms, for transporting the goods, including his car.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Rs 6.5L fine slapped at HDFC for negligence, service deficiency

At the time of booking the consignment, the company assured him that due care would be taken in transporting the vehicle while promising that the car would reach the destination point in a truck within seven days.

However, his car was severely damaged beyond repair condition in a drunk-and-drive accident following which he was asked to reach the location of the site and take over the formalities.

Further, he sent the car to a Toyota service centre nearby which cost him around Rs 6,79,000 for repairing the damage.

The naval officer then filed a complaint which was heard in the consumer court that declared its judgement in his favour and asked the two firms to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation towards the loss and damage caused to Kulkarni’s car due to ‘negligent and deficient acts’ and Rs 3 lakh for the inconvenience, hardship and mental agony caused to the complainant within 30 days.

An additional Rs 20000 was also charged towards the costs of litigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th March 2023 6:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button