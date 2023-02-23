Hyderabad: Rs 6.5L fine slapped at HDFC for negligence, service deficiency

Hyderabad: The HDFC Standard Life bank, Begumpet branch, has been asked to pay Rs 6.5 lakh by the Telangana State Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission.

The bank has to pay the fine amount to one of their customers, Mohd Nasiruddin Idrees, for deficiency in service and negligence.

Nasiruddin claimed reimbursement for the same amount which was repudiated stating that his past history of hypertension with CAA-Post PTCA-2 stents in April 2016, was not disclosed at the time of the inception of the policy.

A copy of the discharge summary showing the history of hypertension with CAD post was submitted by Nasiruddin which stated that he underwent kidney transplantation surgery in 2018 in the AINU.

Later, he made a claim for the above said surgery and submitted the necessary medical records.

Though the complainant paid premiums regularly for three years and disclosed his medical history, the company not only repudiated the claim but also cancelled the policy of the complaint on the ground of ‘non-disclosure’.

The forum while supporting the entitlement of the complainant for reimbursement directed HDFC to pay Rs 6,50,000 to Nasiruddin along with interest of eight percent per annum from the date of surgery till realisation and Rs 10,000 towards costs and time for compliance given was six weeks.