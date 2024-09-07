Hyderabad: Paint godown in Mallapur industrial area catches fire

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a godown of Ramson Paints company in the Mallapur industrial area under the Nacharam police station limits on Saturday evening. No casualties have been reported.

Firefighters have been working to extinguish the fire using four fire trucks. Due to the heavy smoke emanating from the flames, residents of Tirumala Wood Colony in Hyderabad who live close to the godown that caught fire were affected.

The company manufactures industrial paints, electric steam presses and commercial industrial paints in the manufacturing unit which is located in one of the industrial areas of Hyderabad.

The reason for the accident is not known right now and officials a probe is on.