Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide due to police harassment in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: A man in Yakutpura area of Hyderabad died by suicide on Saturday, September 7 due to alleged police harassment.

The deceased was identified as Yunus, a resident of SRT colony.

Yunus’s nephew eloped with a girl a few days ago due to which he was reportedly facing police harassment.

In a video recorded prior to his death, Yunus mentioned neither he nor his family were aware of the nephew’s whereabouts.

“Due to harassment I have stopped going to my shop and I don’t know what to do. None of us know where my nephew and the girl are. I request the Yakatpur MLA (Jaffer Hussain) to take care of my family and provide them relief,” he said in the video.

Yunus was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Following the incident, Yunus’s daughter said her cousin used her father’s vehicle to elope with the girl and hence the police as well as the girl’s mother were torturing him.

A few days ago, police took the deceased to the Rein Bazar police. “This is not the first time my father tried to die by suicide. He tried to take the extreme step in the past but was saved.”

Yakutpura MLA and leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Jaffer Hussain visited the deceased’s residence and demanded strict action against the police officials responsible for the issue.