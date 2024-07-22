Hyderabad: Panic in Medchal after locals find skull, murder suspected

Hyderabad: A skull was found at Athvelly village of Medchal mandal and district on Monday leading to panic in the district. The skull was discovered in the forest area on the outskirts of the village by local people.

On thorough examination of the place, people also found an old slipper, a yellow saree with red border, a white bag and red blouse.

The police which examined the spot said the skull belongs to a woman and suspect that she was murdered more than six months ago. The police have sought the help of forensic experts to crack the case.

Police officials said the woman was probably killed and her body was dumped in the forest. Due to rains, the skull and other articles surfaced. A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the victim.

Investigators are also hoping that the family members of the woman might approach them after they come across details about the victim’s clothes that were found at the spot. This will enable police to go for DNA analysis to confirm their kinship.