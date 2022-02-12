Hyderabad: Paradise aims for 10-fold expansion across India

Hyderabad: Paradise Food Courts – one of the largest biryani chains in the world on Friday announced its massive expansion plans across the country.

For the Biryani and kebab lovers, this seven decades-old Paradise Biryani is aiming for 10-fold expansion by the year 2026-27 in all major cities across the country. The expansion will be focused on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across the country and will bring newer geographies into its foray.

The company which was operating 42 restaurants at the start of this fiscal year, has been aggressive in its expansion in H2 of the Financial year 2022. The chain has so far opened 8 restaurants since October 2021 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh covering Warangal, Eluru, Vizianagaram, Rajahmahendravaram, Kurnool, and Hyderabad. The brand has opened a new restaurant at Manikonda, Hyderabad crossing the 50 Restaurants mark and is on its way to crossing the milestone of 100 Restaurants by the end of this calendar year. The restaurant chain currently operates under the ‘Company Owned company operated’ restaurant model.

While sharing the details of the expansion plan, Gautam Gupta, CEO of Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. said, “Over the years, Paradise has become an integral part of Hyderabad’s culinary culture and history as we host guests from across the world. We have been regularly complimented by our guests stating that a visit to Hyderabad is never complete without a meal at Paradise. This love has prompted us to expand our footprint across the length and breadth of the country to ensure the foodies relish Paradise Biryani. We have put together an aggressive expansion plan of taking our celebrated biryani chain to the 500 restaurants mark.”

“While the majority of hotels and restaurant industry had to face the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Paradise Biryani has witnessed a continued demand for its iconic dishes. Despite the pandemic, most of the operating Paradise restaurants have been profitable due to the stringent research they do before opening a new outlet, following strong and innovative operating processes, and maintaining the traditional decades-old quality. “Our focus is to enter the untapped tier 1 and 2 cities that offer the opportunities for serving the Paradise delicacies. While the Southern part will be a critical market, we will ensure expanding our chain to the Northern, Western and Eastern parts as well,” added Mr. Gupta.

Currently, operating 50 restaurants across 13 cities in 6 States, the food chain has acquired its place in the Limca Book of Records for ‘Most Biryanis Served in a year’. In 2017, Paradise catered over 70 lakhs servings of biryani and in 2018 the numbers crossed over 90 lakhs