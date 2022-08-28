Hyderabad: Paradise Restaurant, Vijay Deverakonda join hands

Hyderabad: On August 25, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda forayed into Bollywood with the Dharma Production film ‘Liger’. While it is still too early to make a verdict on the film’s fate, Vijay Deverakonda is being showered with immense love and support for his Hindi debut.

In fact, even prior to the release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda was met with a massive and crazy crowd at every promotional event he did around the country. Considering his popularity after his stint in ‘Arjun Reddy’, this does not come as a surprise.

Well, in an attempt to hype Vijay Deverakonda’s stardom, the makers of ‘Liger’ collaborated with Hyderabad’s popular Biryani joint i.e. Paradise Food Court.

Paradise Biryani’s official Instagram page announced its exciting collaboration with team Liger.

The promotional campaign involved several special offers like free movie tickets, free Biryani and desserts, and a lip-smacking combination of Biryani and Kebabs.

Meanwhile, speaking about Liger, the film also starred Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The film also saw a cameo appearance from former boxer Mike Tyson.