Hyderabad, parts of Telangana to witness rains in next few days

Hyderabad: Switching between sweltering heat and heavy downpours, the entire state of Telangana is expected to receive heavy thunderstorms in many areas including Hyderabad. However, forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) say that heavy rains and gusty winds will be received in the city.

On Sunday, the highest rainfall of 23.1 mm was recorded at Patancheruvu and the highest maximum temperature of 41.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Suleman Nagar in Rajendranagar. Lowest minimum temperature of 21.8 degree Celsius recorded in Patancheruvu.

#HyderabadRains WARNING ⚠️



Heavy DOWNPOUR with severe thunders expected and gusty winds expected in various parts of #Hyderabad city in next 1hr ⚠️🌧️. Stay indoors. — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 15, 2022

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Telangana

According to the Telangana State Planning and Development Society (TSDPS), the state witnessed the highest rainfall of 33.2 mm in Siddipet, while highest temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nirmal district. Lowest temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Proddutur of Rangareddy district.

“Light to moderate Rain/Thundershowers are expected at isolated places for next three days (Till May 19),” said the TSDPS forecast. Average temperatures are still to remain in the range of 41 to 44 degree Celsius while minimum temperatures will be in the range of 25 to 28 degree Celsius.

