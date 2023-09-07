Hyderabad: Passenger, airport staff arrested in gold smuggling case

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 7th September 2023 10:13 am IST
Representational photo

New Delhi: Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport have arrested a passenger and an airport staff member for allegedly smuggling 933 grams of gold worth Rs 56.63 lakhs, authorities said on Thursday.

“The accused passenger arrived at the Hyderabad airport from Dubai on Monday. Gold was discovered in his luggage. During inquiry, it was revealed that the gold was intended to be smuggled out with the assistance of airport staff,” the official said.

The seized gold was confiscated under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act and the passenger was detained under section 104 of the Customs Act.

Later, Customs officials also arrested the airport staff member.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
