Hyderabad: Passenger booked for smuggling gold worth Rs 20 lakh

Hyderabad: Custom officials at the Hyderabad airport booked a passenger on Saturday for smuggling gold worth Rs 20 lakh.

A male passenger arriving from Dubai was held by the authorities for smuggling gold weighing 394.18 grams. It was concealed in a cardboard box in the form of a paste. Custom authorities put out a tweet regarding the incident and said, “On 19.02.22 Hyderabad Customs booked a case for smuggling of gold against a male pax who arrived by flight AI952 from Dubai to Hyderabad. 394.18 gms of gold valued at Rs.20.40 lakhs recovered&seized. Gold was concealed as paste form between sheets of corrugated boxes.@cbic_india“

A video shared by the authorities on Twitter shows gold being extracted from the box.