Hyderabad: Passport appointment slots for special drive at PSKs to be released today

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad is going to release passport appointment slots for special drive at five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 POPSKs today.

Earlier, RPO Hyderabad decided to conduct special passport drives at PSKs and POPSKs in Telangana on Saturdays. This initiative began on July 8, 2023, will continue till August 5, 2023. However, there will be no special drive on July 29, 2023, due to a public holiday.

As Hyderabad RPO is going to conduct a second special drive, it will release passport appointment slots at 4:30 pm today.

How to schedule passport appointments at PSKs in Hyderabad

Among these five PSKs, three are located in Hyderabad, specifically in Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Tolichowki. The remaining two PSKs are situated in Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

A total number of 3715 appointments for all categories, including Tatkal, normal, and PCC, would be available for applicants for Special Drive on July 15, 2023.

Applicants, whether they are applying presently or have already scheduled appointments for a later date, are advised to take advantage of this initiative by rescheduling or scheduling their appointments either through the official portal (click here) or the mPassportseva app. Prior appointments are mandatory, and walk-in requests will not be entertained.

The move will provide relief to numerous applicants who have been experiencing difficulties in securing slots for passports and passport-related services due to the long waiting times and heavy crowds at these centers.

How to apply for passport?

For individuals interested in applying for a fresh passport or renewing an expired one, the process starts on the Passport Seva website wherein personal details are filled and appointment slots are booked and ends with an appointment at Regional Passport Office or PSKs in Hyderabad or any other cities in India. Following are the steps to applying for a passport at a PSK in Hyderabad: