Passport applicants wait for hours at PSKs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to the heavy rush, passport applicants are not only waiting for more than a month to get appointments but also standing for hours for their turns at PSKs in Hyderabad.
At PSKs, Hyderabad residents especially women are facing difficulties as many of them are not even finding chairs to sit down leaving them with no option but to stand waiting for hours for their token numbers.
Confusion over token numbers at PSKs in Hyderabad
At the PSKs in Hyderabad, passport applicants have to pass through three stages viz., A, B, and C.
Though applicants hardly wait for their turn at Stage A, they usually have to wait for hours for their turns at stages B and C.
Speaking to Siasat.com, an applicant who visited Begumpet PSK on Thursday said that, it took over three hours to complete the entire process at the center. ‘I stood for nearly one hour for my turn at the verification stage and over one and half hours for granting stage’, he said.
‘Some of the applicants at the center were confused over the token numbers as they were not appearing in order’, he added.
Though, attempts are being made to reduce the wait time by arranging special passport drives on Saturdays, the wait time for appointment dates at all PSKs in Hyderabad has not come down.
Passport appointment availability in Hyderabad
Out of these five PSKs in Telangana, three are located in Hyderabad. They are
- PSK Ameerpet
- PSK Begumpet
- PSK Tolichowki
At all three PSKs in Hyderabad, the earliest passport appointment available is March 14.
|Location of PSKs
|Application type/Quota
|Earliest appointment date
|Ameerpet
|Passport/Normal
|March 28, 2023
|Ameerpet
|Passport/Tatkal
|March 14, 2023
|Ameerpet
|PCC
|March 7, 2023
|Begumpet
|Passport/Normal
|March 27, 2023
|Begumpet
|Passport/Tatkal
|March 14, 2023
|Begumpet
|PCC
|March 7, 2023
|ToliChowki
|Passport/Normal
|March 29, 2023
|ToliChowki
|Passport/Tatkal
|March 14, 2023
|ToliChowki
|PCC
|March 8, 2023
How to apply for passport?
Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website.
Steps to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad
- Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here).
- New users need to register whereas, existing users can log in to the portal.
- Once logged in, click on the link ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’.
- Applicants can fill out the form online or download it, fill it out offline and then upload it.
- After filling out the form, applicants have to pay which varies for various categories of passports.
- Once payment is done, applicants can book passport appointment slots at PSKs.
- At PSK, applicants have to pass through various stages.
- Finally, after police verification, the passport will be posted to the address mentioned in the application form.