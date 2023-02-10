Passport applicants wait for hours at PSKs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to the heavy rush, passport applicants are not only waiting for more than a month to get appointments but also standing for hours for their turns at PSKs in Hyderabad.

At PSKs, Hyderabad residents especially women are facing difficulties as many of them are not even finding chairs to sit down leaving them with no option but to stand waiting for hours for their token numbers.

Confusion over token numbers at PSKs in Hyderabad

At the PSKs in Hyderabad, passport applicants have to pass through three stages viz., A, B, and C.

Though applicants hardly wait for their turn at Stage A, they usually have to wait for hours for their turns at stages B and C.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an applicant who visited Begumpet PSK on Thursday said that, it took over three hours to complete the entire process at the center. ‘I stood for nearly one hour for my turn at the verification stage and over one and half hours for granting stage’, he said.

‘Some of the applicants at the center were confused over the token numbers as they were not appearing in order’, he added.

Though, attempts are being made to reduce the wait time by arranging special passport drives on Saturdays, the wait time for appointment dates at all PSKs in Hyderabad has not come down.

Passport appointment availability in Hyderabad

Out of these five PSKs in Telangana, three are located in Hyderabad. They are

PSK Ameerpet PSK Begumpet PSK Tolichowki

At all three PSKs in Hyderabad, the earliest passport appointment available is March 14.

Location of PSKs Application type/Quota Earliest appointment date Ameerpet Passport/Normal March 28, 2023 Ameerpet Passport/Tatkal March 14, 2023 Ameerpet PCC March 7, 2023 Begumpet Passport/Normal March 27, 2023 Begumpet Passport/Tatkal March 14, 2023 Begumpet PCC March 7, 2023 ToliChowki Passport/Normal March 29, 2023 ToliChowki Passport/Tatkal March 14, 2023 ToliChowki PCC March 8, 2023

How to apply for passport?

Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website.

Steps to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad