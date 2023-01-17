Hyderabad: Passport Office to increase appointments to speed up process

Applicants now can either book new appointments or even prepone their already booked appointments accordingly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th January 2023 8:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) here will provide more appointments for new/already registered applicants for speedy issuance of passports.

According to a press release from the RPO, it has been decided to make slots that were previously booked and freed due to cancellation or rescheduling because of working of Passport Seva Kendras under RPO Hyderabad on four Special Saturdays in the month of December 2022.

These slots will be released every day and would be made available, depending on their availability, for booking by the applicants on daily basis at 4.30 pm in the Passport Seva portal.

Applicants now can either book new appointments or even prepone their already booked appointments accordingly, the release added.

