Traffic advisory for India vs New Zealand ODI in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic police issued an advisory on Tuesday, ahead of the 1st One Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand scheduled to take place on January 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal.

Moderate traffic congestion is expected from 8 am to 10 pm on the stretch starting from Somajiguda to RGI Cricket Stadium.

Traffic congestion is expected at junctions of Somajiguda, Green Lands, Begumpet, Rasoolpura, CTO, SBH Junction, St. John’s Rotary, Sangeeth Junction, Allugadda Bavi, Mettuguda Junction, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, NGRI and Uppal.

The additional commissioner of police has requested the public to avoid travelling in the above stretch and cooperate with city police.