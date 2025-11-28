Hyderabad: Pastor booked for cheating woman on pretext of marriage

When the victim pressured Sadeep regarding marriage, he allegedly refused to do so and further threatened to kill her.

Published: 28th November 2025 12:51 pm IST
Representational image
Hyderabad: A Hyderabad based pastor was booked on Thursday, November 27 for allegedly cheating a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The woman approached the police recently and filed a complaint against the pastor identified as  Joseph Sandeep, the pastor of Living Way Church. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Sandeep initiated a relationship with her and took some amount of money over time.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the pastor for cheating and criminal intimidation under sections 318 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). The case has been transferred to Uppal police station.

