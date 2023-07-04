Hyderabad: Pathargatti needs attention as weeds grow on it

pathergatti in hyderabad
Pathergatti [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Hyderabad: Pathargatti, a historic boulevard constructed of stone and situated at Madina center, Hyderabad, is in dire need of attention. The monument which was built during the reign of the last Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan witnesses weeds growing on it.

In order to preserve its rich historical significance and maintain its charm, it is imperative that the Department of Heritage Telangana takes immediate action.

pathargatti in hyderabad

History of Pathargatti

Pathargatti derives its name from the material used for the construction of the monument. It was constructed using stones (pathar).

It was designed by the renowned engineer Vishveshwaraiah.

Pathargatti serves as prominent business hub in Hyderabad

Over the past century, Pathargatti has served as a prominent business hub in Hyderabad, attracting countless visitors due to its proximity to other historical landmarks such as Charminar and Makkah Masjid.

Neglected and overlooked, the once-majestic boulevard is losing its grandeur as weeds slowly grow on it.

pathargatti in hyderabad

As ASI is responsible for preserving and maintaining historical monuments in Hyderabad, the department need to pay attention to this boulevard too.

