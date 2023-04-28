Hyderabad: PCCF MC Pargaien reviews progress of road projects

Hyderabad: Telangana principal chief conservator of forests and nodal officer MC Pargaien on Friday conducted review meeting of the progress of processing of various road proposals under Forest Conservation (FC) Act.

Nearly 200 road proposals of various departments were reviewed in the meeting. More than 26 road projects have been accorded stage – 1 approval and are pending for compliance of deposition of compensatory levies, details of non-forest lands and other information.

Nearly 71 proposals of roads falling in protected areas have been submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Forest, New Delhi for approval of the National Board for Wild Life (NBWL). The remaining 103 proposals are under various stages of processing.

Pargaien requested all the participants to resolve the pending issues on priority, duly keeping the recent changes in FC rules in mind, so that the project is executed as soon as possible.

Pargaien said “Telangana forest department is going to organise an interactive training and capacity building workshop on Parivesh 2.0 – Pro-active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive, Virtuous and Environmental Single-window Hub, for online submission and monitoring of the proposals. The workshop will be conducted for officers of various users departments in May 2023.

The Inspector General of Forests (Central) for Hyderabad region, Trinadh Kumar also interacted with all officers and clarified various issues relating to processing of proposal under FC Act, 1980.