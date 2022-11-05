Hyderabad: PD Act invoked against financial fraudster

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police invoked a Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) against a 43-year-old fraudster who is also a repeat offender regarding financial deceit here on Saturday.

The accused – Mohammed Feroz – a resident of Hyderabad, along with his other associates Muqtar Ahmed and Kaleemuddin would hatch a plan to dupe vulnerable students in need of fake educational certificates, in return for a huge sum of money.

According to an investigating officer, Feroz would target students who fail in examinations. He and his associates would convince them that through these certificates, they can get admission to various colleges and universities.

The trio were involved in making fake certificates of SSC/inter/degree/polytechnic and helping those who are in desperate need.

On a tip-off, the Pahadishareef police arrested Feroz on September 29. Apart from several fake educational certificates, police also seized rubber stamps, laptop and a printer.

Feroze is currently lodged in Central Prison, Cherlapally.