Hyderabad: PD act invoked against rowdy sheeter Zaffar Pahelwan’s sons

Hyderabad: Rein Bazaar Police on Friday, May 22, invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two sons of rowdy sheeter Zafar Pahelwan, Omer Bin Hamza Al Jabri and Ali Bin Hamza Al Jabri.

The two had been arrested in connection with the murder of Junaid Bin Mohammad Bharmoos in December 2025 and were recently released from jail.

According to the police, the two are continuously involved in offences like murder, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, and disturbing public peace and tranquillity.

While Omer is involved in eight cases, Ali has seven cases booked against him.

In view of their continuous involvement in habitual criminal activities, the Rein Bazar Police submitted a proposal to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar for invoking the Preventive Detention Act against them.

After the proposal was approved, the two were lodged in the Chanchalguda jail on Friday.

Hyderabad Police has reiterated that stringent action will be taken against habitual offenders, rowdy sheeters, and anti-social elements involved in disturbing law and order, and warned that no person indulging in criminal activities will be spared.

Also Read Six arrested in Rein Bazaar murder; hunt on for absconding accused

Junaid murder case

Junaid Bin Mohammad Bharmoos, a rice trader was hacked to death in full public view near Chotapool in Yakutpura on December 3, 2025.

Apart from the two main accused, four more people were arrested by the Rein Bazaar police on December 10. Six more people had been identified as absconding accused in the case.

Police had stated that all 12 accused had long-standing enmity with Junaid due to disputes in real-estate dealings, illegal commission collection, and family issues.