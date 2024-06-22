Hyderabad: Peddler moving MDMA drug via pvt transport drivers held

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police has arrested a drug peddler who has been using drivers of various travel companies to transport the banned MDMA drug from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. The cops seized the drugs from his possession.

Sai Charan, the accused, has been using transport company drivers of move MDMA. Some of the companies he has been using are Rajeshwari travels, GVR travels, Star travels and Cherry travels to ferry MDMA.

According to the police, Sai Charan was arrested in the past by the Narcotics Control Bureau for reportedly supplying drugs to businessmen in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Nellore, Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam.

In the latest case, Madhapur police has also arrested other persons named Malik, Lokesh, Sandeep Reddy, Rahul and Subramanyam, who purchased the drug from Sai Charan.