Hyderabad: Peddler who supplied drugs to G Vivekanand arrested

The Cyberabad police arrested alleged drug peddler Abbas who was absconding following arrest of Gajjala Vivekanand, son of BJP leader G Yoganand, and grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Rosaiah.

Vivekananda is Director of renowned real estate firm Manjeera Group.

The Cyberabad police said investigation found Abbas worked with Manjeera Group earlier and supplied drugs to Vivekananda at least times.

Vivekananda, Kedar and Nirbhay who were arrested had tested positive for cocaine drug consumption. Film director Krish is in Bengaluru and will appear for questioning soon, said DCP Madhapur, G Vineeth.

Three others Lishi, Swetha and Sandeep, who are also suspected of drug consumption are absconding. The DCP said the investigation has just begun and more details will emerge.