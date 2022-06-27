Hyderabad: People come out in support of Teesta Setalvad

Hyderabad: People of various backgrounds came out in support of Teesta Setalvad on Monday and took part in a peaceful protest at Abids, Hyderabad.

Speaking to media person, a social activist Khalida Parveen questioned the reason behind taking action against Teesta Setalvad and others after the recent Supreme Court verdict.

Demanding the release of Setalvad and others, Parveen said that civilians, activists and even honest cops must come out and take part in protest.

In the protest, law students too took part in support of Setalvad. Speaking to media person, one of the law students urged judiciary to deliver justice to Sanjiv Bhatt and others.

Court grants remand of Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar to crime branch

Meanwhile, a metropolitan court granted remand of social activist Teesta Setalvad and former Gujarat DGP RB Sreekumar to the Ahmedabad crime branch for questioning till July 2.

Seetalvad and Sreekumar were granted remand in a case registered against them on charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy, among others.

Earlier on Sunday, the Gujarat government decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad DIG Deepan Bhadran to investigate the role of Setalvad, Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.